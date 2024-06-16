Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.07-1.17 EPS.
KFY opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
