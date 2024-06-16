Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after buying an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

