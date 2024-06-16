Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 0.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. 3,910,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,649. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

