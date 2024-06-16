Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 2,759 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

SEA Stock Down 0.2 %

SE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.40 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.