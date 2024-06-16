Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.02. 1,526,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

