Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1,266.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,381 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 367,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $54,283,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.8 %

KD stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 1,871,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,541. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.