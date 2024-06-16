La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

About La-Z-Boy

In related news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.