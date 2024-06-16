La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:LZB opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 29.52%.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
