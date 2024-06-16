Lazari Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,373. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

