Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,662 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 17.3% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.49. 70,122,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,600,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average of $184.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

