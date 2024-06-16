Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,282,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,496,115. The company has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

