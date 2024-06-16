Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 354,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60,878 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 137,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.50. 1,080,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,983. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $373.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

