Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.11. 244,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day moving average of $181.39.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
