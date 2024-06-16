Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.11. 244,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day moving average of $181.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.