Lazari Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

XHR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 502,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

