Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the May 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Legrand Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 50,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,845. Legrand has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4504 per share. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.