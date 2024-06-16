Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,127 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,613,000 after purchasing an additional 486,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $17,239,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,588,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $50.23. 103,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

Insider Activity

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.11). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,484.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.