Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits Market Cap of $34.26 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,592.92 or 0.05386905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $34.26 billion and $38.74 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,535,477 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,536,390.85199762. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,558.07929422 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $47,920,116.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

