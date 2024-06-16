Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $98,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $182.24. 1,003,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

