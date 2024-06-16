Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $0.92 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,412,997 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,400,215.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00463145 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.