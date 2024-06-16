Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.060-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.5 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.06-$1.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOVE

Lovesac Trading Down 7.7 %

LOVE stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.