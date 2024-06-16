Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $52.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of analysts have commented on LITE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

