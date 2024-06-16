Mama’s Creations, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Mama’s Creations in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million.

MAMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of MAMA opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Mama’s Creations has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $238.46 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Mama’s Creations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth $19,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mama’s Creations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at $4,664,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

