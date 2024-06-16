Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $126.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

NYSE:VAC opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

