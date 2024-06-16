Mask Network Price Hits $2.82 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $282.43 million and $26.12 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

