Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 1,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,601. The company has a market cap of $88.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.44.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
