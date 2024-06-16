Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $510.41.

Shares of META stock opened at $504.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $271.42 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total value of $8,404,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,697,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total transaction of $8,404,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,697,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,528 shares of company stock valued at $215,768,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

