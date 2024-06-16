Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.88 per share, with a total value of C$314,392.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$323,258.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$148,543.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:TOU opened at C$63.13 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$53.45 and a 12-month high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.28.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C($0.68). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.38.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

