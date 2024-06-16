Morgan Stanley Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $68.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CELH. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

