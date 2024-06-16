Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYV. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.58.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYV opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.