Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 241,507 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,211,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 758,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

