Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 1,398,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,762. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

