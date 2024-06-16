NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Head-To-Head Review

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NB Bancorp and FS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 FS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

NB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than FS Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

63.9% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of FS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NB Bancorp and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp 18.69% 14.17% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and FS Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.64 $9.82 million N/A N/A FS Bancorp $187.68 million 1.35 $36.05 million $4.58 7.11

FS Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NB Bancorp.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. It operates full bank service branches and home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, and Thurston counties; and a loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

