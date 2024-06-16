nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $180,538.20 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $153,425.67.

On Monday, April 8th, Sean Desmond sold 2,362 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $81,276.42.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

