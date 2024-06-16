Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,239,200 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 2,154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NMAKF remained flat at C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Get Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.