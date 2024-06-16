Nervos Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.66 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $581.06 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,470.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.05 or 0.00642469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00118390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00266808 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00074256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,051,482,449 coins and its circulating supply is 44,366,184,002 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.