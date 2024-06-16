NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.