NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $138.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

