NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.79.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NEP opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.