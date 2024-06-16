NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.62.

NICE opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.57. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of NICE by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NICE by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

