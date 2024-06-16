NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.59.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $93.39 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

