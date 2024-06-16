Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Annette Catino Purchases 15,000 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $345.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 74,237 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

