Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$28.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James cut Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.42.

Get Northland Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$27.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.