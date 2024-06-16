Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,698 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

HD traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $346.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The stock has a market cap of $343.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $351.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.