Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 935 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
IJK traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
