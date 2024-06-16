Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 935 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IJK traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.