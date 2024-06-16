Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $246.43. 1,245,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day moving average is $256.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.24 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

