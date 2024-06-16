Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,650 ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICC news, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of ICC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ICC news, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arron K. Sutherland acquired 4,975 shares of ICC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $110,942.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,808.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICC Trading Down 0.4 %

ICCH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 7,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,918. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ICC Profile

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

