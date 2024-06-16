Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,650 ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ICC news, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of ICC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ICC news, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arron K. Sutherland acquired 4,975 shares of ICC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $110,942.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,808.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ICC Trading Down 0.4 %
ICCH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 7,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,918. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
ICC Profile
ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ICC
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.