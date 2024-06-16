Northwest Bank & Trust Co Invests $34,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

ENB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. 6,904,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,936. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

