Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes $96,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.48. 897,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,398. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

