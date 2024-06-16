Notcoin Price Reaches $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Notcoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $588.53 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,701,033,769 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,701,033,769.17343. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.02008516 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,025,221,161.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.