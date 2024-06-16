NuCypher Price Tops $0.0847 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $116.96 million and $4,450.56 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

