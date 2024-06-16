O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.74 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $27,562,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 104,576 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,733,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 600,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.